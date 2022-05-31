Ride the WNC Flyer to Benefit Blue Ridge Bicycle Club

The 18th annual Hunter Subaru WNC Flyer will be held in Brevard on Sunday, June 5. The ride, which starts and ends at Oskar Blues Brewery, benefits the Blue Ridge Bicycle Club (BRBC). Ride director Daphne Kirkwood says that this ride is meant to be a relaxing, enjoyable event that isn’t timed and welcomes riders of all abilities. “Cyclists don’t have to worry about being intimidated by racing a clock or seeing their time when they finish,” she says. “The event has a limit of 1,000 riders and has implemented rolling starts for 45 minutes, allowing riders to safely start the race without having to be bunched up in a big group.”

Riders will have their choice of a full century, metric century, half century and half metric bike ride, all of which explore valleys and provide mountain scenery. The fully supported ride has five well-stocked rest stops and the after-ride party at Oskar Blues features a bluegrass band and a complimentary first beer for riders over 21 years old.

“The WNC Flyer is our club’s primary fundraiser to support bicycling advocacy and education in Western North Carolina that includes greenway development, bike and pedestrian support, bicycle safety rodeos for children and adult beginner bike rides,” says Dawn Barr, president of BRBC. In the 19 years of the WNC Flyer, the BRBC has raised more than $450,000, contributing to promotion of the Ecusta Trail, support for clean air projects and purchase of land for the Asheville Hominy Creek Greenway, among many other projects. “So riding the WNC Flyer is not only an opportunity to bicycle the scenic rolling hills of Western North Carolina, but also support safe cycling,” says Barr.

For more information or to register, visit WNCFlyer.com.