RiverLink Earth Day Kids Festival at Rabbit Rabbit

RiverLink will host the annual Earth Day Kids Festival on Sunday, April 24, in a new location: Rabbit Rabbit in downtown Asheville. “This will be the first year that the festival is at Rabbit Rabbit,” says Justin Young, education manager at RiverLink. “We hope that the venue’s proximity to the downtown bus hub will encourage attendees to use public transportation and allow better access to the festival for everyone in our community.”

The free festival will run from noon to 4 p.m. and there will be plenty of games, activities and interactive displays to teach children about the environment and their role in protecting it. One of the highlights of the festival will be the 15th annual Voices of the River: Art & Poetry Contest, which invites kindergarten through 12th grade students to submit art work inspired by the French Broad River. RiverLink receives hundreds of submissions each year, and many will be on display at the festival. Winners of the contest will also be announced and awarded prize packages full of goods from local businesses. “This festival will connect kids with their environment and help prepare them to become the next generation of environmental stewards,” says Young. “In WNC, we are so lucky to have a wealth of incredible natural spaces surrounding us. These ancestral lands of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indian are full of life, beauty and magic that deserves to be experienced by everyone.”

To learn more about the festival or RiverLink’s work, please visit RiverLink.org.