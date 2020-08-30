Sierra Club Presents William Barber III

On Thursday, September 3, at 7 p.m. William Barber III, strategic partnerships associate at The Climate Reality Project, will present the webinar Environmental Injustice: Race, Class and Climate Change.

Barber will talk about environmental racism and the disproportionate impact of environmental hazards on the poor and people of color. This event is co-presented by the WNC Sierra Club, The Climate Reality Project and the Poor People’s Campaign.

“Sierra Club believes that environmental justice cannot be separated from social justice,” says WNC Sierra Club chair Judy Mattox. “Historically, people of color, indigenous people and people of low income have suffered more in terms of climate change and exposure to toxins than the rest of the population.”

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law where he earned his juris doctorate, Barber serves as co-chair for the NC Poor People’s Campaign Ecological Devastation committee and is a member of the NC Department of Environmental Quality Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board. He has worked as a field secretary for the North Carolina NAACP and served as one of a three-member leadership team for Moral Freedom Summer. He is interested in the renewable energy field, specifically in initiatives that are being taken to promote opportunities for low-income communities and communities of color.

“Currently, there is a strong awareness and push for change due to the Black Lives Matters protests and due to COVID-19 bringing to the forefront the understanding that people of color and low income are affected by environmental hazards at a higher percentage than the rest of the population,” says Mattox. “We are excited to host William Barber III because he holds prominent positions with many related organizations.”

This webinar is free and open to the public. Register in advance by accessing the link at SierraClub.org/north-carolina/wenoca. For more information, contact Judy Mattox, judymattox@sbcglobal.net, 828.683.2176.