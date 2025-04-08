Spotlight On: Wild Ones WNC ~ Helping Communities Preserve Biodiversity with Native Plants

By Emma Castleberry

Wild Ones WNC is part of a national organization dedicated to promoting the use of native plants in landscaping through education, advocacy and collaboration with like-minded organizations. “Wild Ones WNC is one of four chapters in North Carolina,” says Adrienne O’Brien, the organization’s secretary. “We are all part of the Wild Ones national organization which includes 94 established chapters and 36 ‘Seedlings’ in 34 states. It officially started in 1979 in Milwaukee, WI in response to the new interest in landscaping with native plants.”

Native plants play a crucial role in the health of local ecosystems, and many species thrive in our region. Some of O’Brien’s favorites include bee balms, boneset, goldenrod, beardtongue, lobelias and coneflowers. “It is fascinating to watch all of the ‘drama’ in a meadow as the plants, insects and vertebrates interact to form a food web in your own yard,” she says.

In addition to recommending landscaping with plants that are native to your ecoregion, the organization encourages responsible management of landscapes, emphasizing non-chemical methods for invasive plant removal. “The end goal is to have an area filled with a diversity of native plants without using fertilizers or pesticides,” says O’Brien. “The plant communities will attract insects, which feed the birds so they can rear their young. In the fall, the birds eat the seeds as they migrate.”

A critical focus of Wild Ones WNC is the role of native plants in preserving biodiversity. “There are many insect larvae that feed on native plants,” says O’Brien. “Some are very specific—Monarchs on milkweeds, for example. Others are more general leaf-feeding insects on asters, goldenrods and oaks. These are vital to birds in order to raise their young. The number of caterpillars needed to raise a clutch is phenomenal.

Without more areas with natural habitat, the number of birds and insects will decline. In addition, many mammals and reptiles also depend on these diverse areas for homes and food.”

The chapter actively spreads awareness about native plants through community engagement, distributing educational materials at a number of venues. “Last summer, we worked with a local nursery (MR Gardens) to promote the use of natives at Plants for Wildlife kiosks hosted by several local garden centers and stores in the Asheville/Black Mountain area,” says O’Brien.

A common challenge in promoting native plants is overcoming misconceptions about their aesthetic and maintenance requirements. “Many people don’t like the idea of having ‘weeds’ in their yard,” says O’Brien. “However, with a good design, thoughtful plant choices, and careful management, these concerns can be overcome. There are several excellent landscape designers in our area that can assist with planning and implementation, many of them members of our chapter.” If a homeowner is reluctant about landscaping with native plants, O’Brien recommends starting in a tucked-away part of the yard, then expanding as the benefits become clear.

The chapter engages the community through various events and initiatives. “We have held workshops, garden tours and plant walks in the past and hope to continue this coming season,” says O’Brien. “Seed swaps at local venues were very well-attended. Our biggest effort is offering a selection of native plants on our website each fall at a very reasonable price. They are propagated by a chapter member and a percentage of the profits have been donated to the chapter to fund scholarships and programs.” The chapter is also working to expand its reach. “We are hoping to strengthen and expand our governing board this year,” says O’Brien. “Our chapter includes 15 counties in WNC, with a distance of nearly 150 miles between the farthest county seats. We hope to increase the number of in-person events throughout the region and get involved with other mission-related organizations.”

The organization will participate in upcoming events that align with its mission, including the Habitatscaping Conference on Saturday, May 17, at the A-B Tech Conference Center. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Asheville, Carolina Native Plant Nursery and Bee City USA – Asheville, the event features a keynote by Dr. Doug Tallamy. Wild Ones WNC will also be in attendance at the Spring Plant Sale at Asheville Botanical Garden on May 2 and 3.

For more information, visit WildOnes.org.