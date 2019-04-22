Spring Plant Sale is April 27 at Clem’s Cabin

The French Broad River Garden Club Foundation will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clem’s Cabin. “This year’s focus is on the cutting garden, so we have consulted with floral experts to choose very interesting and unusual flowers that hold up well in arrangements and bloom over a long season,” says plant sale chairperson Babs Guardenier. The sale will feature 15 hand-selected vendors selling landscape plants such as conifers, dwarf boxwood, vegetable starts, perennials, herbs and plants from members’ private gardens, as well as ceramic and wood crafts and fine metalwork. Anita Walling of Prayer Pots is a vendor for the sale. “I love plants both as a gardener and as someone who loves visiting them in their natural habitats,” says the artist, who makes porcelain pinch pots. “Some of my work incorporates individual leaves I collect and some are pots designed to hold plants. All of it expresses how I am inspired and soothed by nature in general and growing things in particular.”

At 11 a.m., attendees can take a break from shopping to hear a lecture on growing a cutting garden by Annie Louise Perkinson of Flying Cloud Farm. Flying Cloud Farm uses sustainable methods to grow vegetables, berries and flowers, which they sell through a 20-week CSA and at local markets. They also have a roadside farm stand. The event will also feature live music and a café with food for sale until 1 p.m. Proceeds from the sale support conservation and horticulture scholarships at schools throughout our region.

Clem’s Cabin is located at 1000 Hendersonville Road in south Asheville. Visit FBRGC.org for more information.