Spring Plant Sale, Vendor Market at The NC Arboretum

The North Carolina Arboretum will host its annual Spring Plant Sale and Vendor Market on Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28, in the second bay of the Arboretum’s main parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The sale will feature an assortment of plants grown in the Arboretum’s Production Greenhouse, as well as additional selections from more than 20 different local growers and businesses including Bear Necessities Farm, Blazing Star Flowers, Poppies, Shanti Elixirs and more. Visitors can find annuals, perennials, natives, houseplants, art, planters and natural products. “Each year, we introduce new plants and varieties, so many of the offerings are unique to the market this year,” says greenhouse production manager June Jolley. “With a staff that has over 55 years of combined experience in plant production, the quality of the plants are outstanding. I am excited to share the inspiration of the color and design for this year’s spring seasonal landscape exhibits with the public.”

For the first time this year, there will be live music during the sale, as well as a kids corner on Saturday where children can decorate a pot and take home a plant of their very own. This is a rain or shine event and dogs are not permitted in the sale area. Supplies are limited, so it’s advisable to arrive early for the best selection.

The Arboretum’s standard $16 parking fee applies for all non-members. For more information, visit NCArboretum.org.