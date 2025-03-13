The Observant Gardener: Lenten Roses

“I have been growing hellebores in my garden for over 30 years…. No matter what Mother Nature throws at them, hellebores keep on blooming.” ~ David Culp, author and hellebore breeder

By Judith Canty Graves

The evergreen hellebore plant produces attractive blooms during the long winter season. When the earth is bare and brown, hellebores provide a welcome surprise for me as I walk around my yard and notice a cluster of green-and-white blooms, pure white blooms, or cream and rose-colored blooms.

There is a lot about hellebores that makes them unique. These perennials are hardy in the cold and snow for Zones 4 to 9, plus they bloom during the winter! They are tough plants that are easy to grow, require very little care and are not attractive to deer and rabbits. Appearing as small mounds, the blooms are close to the ground and tend to turn down, so it takes some effort to get a close look. But I feel it is worth the effort because you can always depend on them for handsome blooms and foliage.

I grow three different types of hellebores, but my favorite is the magnificent Helleborus orientalis, or Lenten rose. The delicate colors of these large blooms are mostly cream and pink with some darker red. The center of the flower, containing the stamens, is bright yellow. The Lenten rose is an attractive perennial that can grow between 12 and 18 inches tall with outward facing flowers, so it is easier to see than other types of hellebores that face down and are shorter. The blooms will last for eight to ten weeks.

Named for the season of Lent before Easter, the Lenten rose grows well in partial or full shade. When I walk in my yard and I see a clump of these pink and cream flowers on a cold winter day, I always feel uplifted. They may look like roses, but they are actually members of the buttercup family.

There are 20 species of hellebores, and in recent years, breeders have produced an amazing array of new types of hybrids with stunning colors including purple, pink, yellow, green, white and red. The flowers can be single or double in shape as well as turn down or be outward-facing. Some flowers have dark red dots toward the center of the bloom. The variety of new hybrids seems endless.

Hellebores can be toxic to dogs, cats and horses, but I have read that they have to eat a large amount before it causes problems. Their poison can affect humans too, so be sure to wear gloves if you touch them and wash your hands carefully later. My approach is that I leave them alone in my yard and they do fine.

When you do your garden planning, consider planting different types of hellebores in a shady spot in your garden that will offer color in the winter and early spring with an attractive evergreen foliage year round.

Judith Canty Graves is an award-winning columnist with a home garden in Asheville. Follow @TheObservantGardener on Instagram to see new garden photos daily.