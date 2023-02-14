The Observant Gardener: Plants Improve Our Lives

Plants give us oxygen for the lungs and for the soul. ~ Linda Solegato

By Judith Canty Graves

One night in June when I was picking peas in my kitchen garden, the title for this column came to me. I was moving around the trellis, admiring the handsome pea leaves and enjoying the search for pea pods. Some were fat and round, others were still thin and tender. It was a delightful and calming experience to spend time with the peas I had first planted in February.

I then reflected on how I enjoy my garden. Each morning in the spring and summer, I walk around the yard checking for new blooms, looking for seeds that have germinated and watching the green tomatoes get bigger. It is a rewarding experience to nurture seeds and seedlings to maturity and observe all the changes in between.

Gardens are relaxing places. Being outdoors is a calming experience as the light, the smells, the sounds and the touch of plants align us with nature. I especially enjoy the songs of birds, the physical sensation of touching leaves and looking at the beauty of flowers as I walk around my yard. Spending time outside in all seasons, even in the winter, is essential to my sense of well-being.

It is also possible to have a similar experience inside our own homes. Indoor plants nurture us all year round. They absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen that improves the quality of the indoor air. I find indoor plants to be especially uplifting in the winter with their graceful green leaves and colorful blooms.

Research tells us that houseplants reduce our stress levels and improve our moods. Caring for houseplants by watering or repotting them provides a soothing and restful activity. Vibrant green leaves on a dark winter day are a counterpoint to the cold and brown environment outside. Over the course of the winter months watching houseplants, such as the amaryllis, mature and prepare to bloom is fascinating. When an amaryllis does bloom, it is always a treat to see the size and the color of the flowers.

One of the best places in Asheville to enjoy indoor plants is the historic conservatory at the Biltmore Estate. There are thousands of plants to admire year round with their lush green foliage and fragrant blooms. Tall glass ceilings let in abundant natural light as you walk from room to room. I like to look up and admire the spiky fronds of the palm trees against the sky.

During the winter months, visitors to the Biltmore conservatory will experience a visual feast of poinsettias, amaryllis, ferns and a variety of tropical plants as they wander from room to room. One of the most popular is the Orchid Room, with its abundance of exotic orchids of varying colors and sizes. The conservatory is especially appealing on a cold winter day.

Whether you have indoor houseplants or outdoor garden plants, you are creating a positive environment with better air quality and uplifting beauty. Even more significant is the connection you are making with nature.

Judith Canty Graves is an Asheville gardener with a background in photojournalism. Follow @TheObservantGardener on Instagram to see new garden photos daily.