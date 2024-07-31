The Observant Gardener: Rearranging the Garden in August

“The change always comes about mid-August, and it always catches me by surprise. I mean the day I know when summer is fraying at the edges, that September isn’t far off, and fall is just over the hill or up the valley.” ~ Hal Borland

By Judith Canty Graves

Every August, I realize that it is time to begin the process of rearranging my garden to prepare for fall. It seems hard to believe since the summer weather is still warm and sunny, but I can see that certain plants are done for the season. It is time to remove them and replace them with plants for the cooler weather.

The first plant to fade is squash. This is one of the most vigorous plants that I grow. It produces very large leaves on tall stems, vibrant yellow flowers and plentiful fruit. But all the energy that goes into this production begins to wane by mid-August. The handsome leaves lie on the ground, there are few flowers and the squash fruit is minimal. Since squash takes up so much space, it is a good idea to remove it by late August to make room for new fall plants.

Many herbs such as dill and basil also begin to fade. Some of the tomato plants, which grew rapidly and produced delicious fruit, are also done for the season. The cherry tomatoes in particular, which ripen early in July, are no longer producing, so I remove their cages and pull up the plants. It can take several days to remove all the dead vegetation from my garden beds.

I have discovered that there are steps to this process of rearranging the garden for fall growth. First, I remove the obvious plants that are decaying. Then I remove weeds. But after that I need to stand at the border and look at the space that I have created. Suddenly, parts of the garden are bare for the first time since early spring. Now my garden has a different appearance and I have to decide where I want to put in new seedlings, such as cabbage, for the cooler weather.

Also in August, sunflowers start to turn their large heads down as they produce seeds. This always attracts goldfinches that fly around the yard as they hunt for these seeds. I enjoy their chirping and the brilliant yellow plumage of the males.

Although the pollinator activity is still strong in August, I am aware that in a few weeks the insects will begin to slow down or die off. I appreciate the bees and butterflies even more at this time of year, knowing that they won’t last much longer. Beginning in August, colorful lavender New England asters bloom and feed the pollinators.

Late summer changes in the environment are subtle but real. Sunrise comes much later in mid-August and sunset is earlier. The change in daylight is a signal to insects, birds and animals that fall is coming. It’s a signal for all of us to heed as we transition to a new season.

Judith Canty Graves is an award-winning columnist with a home garden in Asheville. Follow @TheObservantGardener on Instagram to see new garden photos daily. Judith’s column, “A Treasured Perennial,” that appeared in the May, 2023, issue of The Laurel recently won second place in the Columns category of the National Federation of Press Women’s 2024 National Communication Contest.