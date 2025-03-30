The Wild Truth: Earth Day, People Power

By Paula Musto

Earth Day turns 55 on April 25, when people around the world will participate in eco-friendly events to support our planet and the creatures who live here. This year’s theme, Our Power, Our Planet, calls for a rapid transition to renewable energy sources, be it solar, wind, hydro-electric or geothermal. Kudos to those who have invested in solar panels, installed LED lighting and upgraded to energy-efficient appliances.

Transitioning from a fossil fuel-based society to one that prioritizes accessible, renewable options is a critical component in lessening our carbon footprint and tending to the health of our planet. The City of Asheville has already acted, setting an ambitious goal to power all municipal operations with renewable energy by 2030; Buncombe County intends for the entire county to be powered by renewable energy by 2042.

These are big goals requiring significant infrastructure investment! But not everyone can solar power their home or drive an electric car. There are some easy, but important, everyday actions, however, that can make a significant environmental impact over time.

Consume less; then recycle. While recycling is good, consuming less and re-using items multiple times is even better. “We all should be more aware of the trash we generate and try to reduce the number of things we throw away that have to go into a landfill,” says Carlton Burke, a Mills River wildlife rehabilitator and ardent conservationist. “Landfills take up lots of space and reduce habitat not only for wild ecosystems but for people as well.” When items must be tossed, recycle. “Plastic, paper, glass, cardboard, aluminum and other metals, along with so many other things can be recycled,” Burke says. “If you pay attention, you may often have more recyclable objects than trash.” And, when you see trash on the ground and along our waterways, pick it up. It’s not only ugly but also harmful. Birds can trap their heads in plastic rings. Fish get entangled in debris. Improperly disposed food can sicken animals, interfering with their digestive systems. Millions of animals die each year after ingesting, or becoming entrapped, in human trash.

Make your home wildlife friendly. As humans develop more and more land for residential and commercial use, we eliminate valuable wildlife habitats. But people can give something back in return by planting native species that support insects, birds and other creatures. Stop using toxic pesticides or herbicides which contaminate the food chain, harming both animals and humans. Leave some areas of your property in a natural state by reducing grassy lawns which are not useful to wildlife. Incorporate a water feature into your landscape for birds and other small animals to drink and as a breeding spot for frogs, toads and other amphibians. Do not let pets roam free. Outdoor cats kill millions of songbirds each year and dogs are known to chew on the shells of box turtles—both bird and turtle species are at risk, with steep declines in populations. To save energy, plant a tree. “Trees are a good energy-reducing strategy,” says Heather Henkel, who teaches sustainability classes at UNC-Asheville. “They provide shade and cooling.” Carefully positioned trees can reduce homeowners’ air-conditioning and heating costs by up to 25 percent.

Get involved; advocate. Grassroots people-power is at the heart of Earth Day, with calls for individuals to unite for a common purpose. Wildlife conservationist Rachel Muir, whose family ties stretch back to the early 19th-century naturalist and pioneering environmental activist John Muir, urges people to go beyond their individual actions and participate in community-wide efforts advocating for policy change. “Political action is a necessity,” Muir says. “The single most important thing we can do is let our concerns for the natural world be known to our leaders—politicians, journalists, ministers, teachers and our friends. This is not to minimize what we can do in our daily lives, but we cannot ignore the consequences of unsustainable patterns of consumption and climate change. We must meet them head-on: politically and socially.” There are many ways to be involved, including supporting national organizations such as the Sierra Club and the Audubon Society and local ones like Appalachian Wildlife Refuge.

For more than a half a century, Earth Day has been striving to awaken the world to acting on important environmental issues. As we approach this year’s celebration, let’s look into our daily lives and commit to a common purpose—the health of our planet, our future.

Paula Musto is a writer and volunteer for Appalachian Wildlife Refuge which cares for injured and orphaned wildlife. To learn more or donate, visit AppalachianWild.org.