The Wild Truth: The Spring Bird Migration is Now Underway

By Paula Musto

The calendar may show that spring is still weeks off, but don’t tell that to the birds. Millions of migrating species are now heading north after wintering in warmer climes. To the delight of those who appreciate bright feathers and cheerful chirps, Asheville is a popular stopover, providing us an opportunity to glimpse species we might not otherwise see.

“It’s a wonderful time of year,” says John Koon, president of the Blue Ridge Audubon. “Forests and fields are alive with birds. There’s an explosion of colors and sounds. Go for a walk most anywhere and you will likely hear birds before you see them—high in the treetops, singing…look, here I am!” The melodious males are working hard to attract the ladies.

Asheville lies in the path of steady streams of migratory birds guided by our mountains into valleys below. Koon says ornithologists refer to these valleys as migrant traps because of the inordinate number of birds who stop on their way to points north in the US and Canada. Some species stay only briefly to feed and rest before they are off again, while others, the resident birds, remain throughout the summer.

Whether just passing through or remaining for several months, these feathered creatures fly each year roundtrip between North America and Mexico, Central and South America driven by seasonal goals. Fall migrants heading south are drawn to the more abundant food supplies in warmer climates, while springtime travelers are triggered by hormonal instincts to breed.

Beginning in March, Purple Martins and Blue-headed Vireos are among the first arrivals, followed closely by Louisiana Waterthrushes, Chimney Swifts and Black-and-white Warblers. Early April brings more warblers and Ruby-throated Hummingbirds. In late April and early May, the floodgates open with more warblers, thrushes, orioles and tanagers, some heading to distant grounds as far north as the Canadian Arctic.

Migrations are often spread out across weeks of intense, long-distance flights, with some species traveling hundreds of miles at a stretch. The tiny hummingbirds, for example, fly nonstop across the Gulf of Mexico after leaving Central America, an arduous 500-mile trek.

“We’re still trying to figure out exactly how they do it,” Koon says. “But we know birds have a GPS map with established stops imprinted into their brains. They can travel thousands of miles and end up at a precise location year after year.”

Tens of thousands of birds fly over Asheville each day during the peak migration season from March through May. The journey, however, can be fraught with danger, much of it caused by human activity. With grave concern for declining species worldwide—scientists estimate that nearly one-third of North America’s wild birds have vanished since 1970—we need to be mindful of ways to support avian populations. Consider:

Flipping the switch. Bright lights can attract migrating birds and cause them to become disoriented, resulting in fatal collisions with buildings. As part of Asheville’s Lights Out program, businesses and residents are encouraged to turn off all nonessential lighting from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. during migration months. Not only will this reduce bird mortality but it also saves on energy costs.

Native Plants. When planning your garden this year, choose plants that provide birds much needed food and shelter. Online sources can help you identify bird-friendly plants. To learn what’s best for your yard, check out the National Audubon Society’s website at Audubon.org.

Go Messy. A carefully manicured lawn just doesn’t cut it for birds. Letting the understory grow and leaving logs and fallen branches in place provides shelter for insects and other small critters that birds feed on. Also, opt for a pesticide-free zone. Even seed-eating birds cannot thrive without protein-rich insects. Visit wildlife biologist Doug Tallamy’s website HomegrownNationalPark.org to explore how you can create a backyard ecosystem for birds.

Bird Feeders. It’s time to put out hummingbird feeders. Use a mixture of one part white, refined sugar dissolved in four parts hot water, and hang in the shade. Asheville has numerous resources for learning about seed feeders, including retail shops such as Wild Birds Unlimited on Merrimon Avenue. Staff can help you select products that attract various species.

Enjoying the Avian World. You don’t have to travel far from home to see diverse species—forested parks, lakes and venues like the North Carolina Arboretum and the Beaver Lake Bird Sanctuary are important habitats for migrating birds. The Blue Ridge Audubon Society offers free bird walks each month; check out dates and locales at BlueRidgeAudubon.org.

Saving a Bird. If you find one that seems injured or orphaned in your yard or along a park path, reach out to a wildlife rehabilitator before tending to the critter. Sometimes good intentions cause more harm. For example, if a bird flies into a window, it may be stunned and just require time to recover on its own. Locally, you can call Appalachian Wildlife Refuge’s hotline (828.633.6364) for guidance. If outside the area, go to Animal Help Now at ahnow.org.

It’s spring! Temperatures are warming, plants are sprouting and there’s no better time to experience the wondrous world of birds.

Paula Musto is a writer and volunteer for Appalachian Wildlife Refuge which cares for injured and orphaned wildlife. To learn more or donate, visit AppalachianWild.org.