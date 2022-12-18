The Winter Months Offer Perfect Time for Tying Flies

By Allison Taylor

Now that winter temperatures are setting in, outdoor activities tend to take the back burner. Although fly fishing can be fantastic throughout the winter months, bitter cold can deter even the most devout fishermen and fisherwomen. When cabin fever starts to hit, tying flies can be a fun way to pass the time while still supporting the fishing habit.

“Fly tying, just like fly fishing, has become increasingly popular over the past decade,” says Ryan Waldrep, outfitter manager and guide for DB bar D Outfitters located in Mills River. Waldrep enjoys tying flies during the off-season. Fly tying is an excellent opportunity to personalize one’s flies, as well as a way to dive deeper into the sport of fly fishing.

Many fly shops and outfitters in the area have begun holding fly tying events to bring together the local angling community. These events teach participants how to tie different fly patterns, and they offer a welcoming environment for anglers in the area to meet.

Headwaters Outfitters in Rosman hosts free fly tying nights on Tuesdays throughout winter and spring. Davidson River Outfitters in Pisgah Forest also offers fly tying nights through the winter. Find information for both on their websites.

Jessica Whitmire, director of operations for Headwaters Outfitters, is also the organizer for Pisgah Area Women’s Fly Fishing (PAWFF). “PAWFF hosts fly tying events, too, and although our group doesn’t have a website, there are details on the group’s page on Facebook,” says Whitmire.

As with learning any activity, there are abundant online resources and videos on fly tying. Waldrep encourages interested fly fishers to stop by any of the local fly shops to learn more about tying flies. “Ask questions, buy some fly tying materials and attend a local fly tying event,” he says.

