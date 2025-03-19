Trillium Tales: The Story of an Iconic Ephemeral

By Lauren Stepp

Fifty-five years ago, Dan Lazar took a hike through the A.B. Williams Memorial Woods, an old-growth forest near Cleveland, Ohio. As he wandered among sugar maples and sweet birches, something caught his attention—a delicate plant growing at his feet: the large-flowered white trillium.

“I was blown away by this plant—a beautiful natural form, designed by no one, arising spontaneously out of the earth,” Lazar remembers. “How did it get here? What miracle of nature shaped these petals, these stamens and these green leaves, all of which were both functional and beautiful?”

For Lazar, that moment marked the beginning of a lifelong journey into the natural world—a path that led him to study forest biology at the State University of New York and later to become the director of education at the Western North Carolina Nature Center.

Today, Lazar shares his deep knowledge as an instructor with the Blue Ridge Naturalist Certificate Program at the North Carolina Arboretum. He also engages with the community through talks like Trilliums of the Southern Appalachian Mountains, an upcoming presentation at the Etowah Library.

In his lecture, Lazar will delve into the fascinating world of trilliums, offering insight into the diverse species that grow in our region. Among these include the maroon-colored wake Robin trillium, the yellow trillium and the nodding trillium. There are also many unnamed varieties that bloom in the mountains every March and April, says Lazar.

Beyond their visual beauty, trilliums play a vital role in the forest ecosystem. White-tailed deer munch their foliage while ants eat the oil-rich fat bodies attached to trillium seeds. Nectar from these woodland wildflowers also provides food for flying insects, namely queen bumblebees.

“[Trillium’s] primary pollinator is the queen bumblebee, which overwinters underground, frequently in abandoned deer mouse nests,” Lazar explains. “One visit from a queen is enough to cause the trillium to set seed.”

All this considered, it’s little wonder why Lazar was so captivated by the flower he spotted 55 years ago.

“No one planted or tended these wildflowers, yet here they were,” he says. “Nature’s timeless masterpiece, freely offering its secrets to anyone willing to look closely.”

According to naturalist Dan Lazar, the best way to appreciate trilliums is to “get out and explore our mountains.” Here are Lazar’s favorite trails for doing just that.

Mountains-to-Sea Trail from Bull Gap to Craven Gap

In early April, this 2.3-mile stretch of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail (MST) is one of the best places in Asheville to spot large-flowered white and nodding trilliums. It’s also relatively flat, making it perfect for families with little ones. To access the trail, park at the Craven Gap or Ox Creek pull-off (Mileposts 377.4 and 375.6, respectively) along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Snowball Mountain Trail

Clocking in at seven miles with more than 2,000 feet of elevation gain, Snowball Mountain Trail isn’t for the faint of heart. But the stunning springtime displays of wake robin and painted trilliums make it well worth the effort. To access the trail, exit the Blue Ridge Parkway at the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area (Milepost 364.4).

Station Cove Falls Trail

If you’re up for a day trip, check out Station Cove Falls Trail in South Carolina. In late March, thousands of toadshade trilliums bloom along this half-mile path. There’s a 60-foot-tall waterfall to admire, too. To access the trail, park at State Road S-37-95 in Walhalla, SC.

Conserving Carolina and the Henderson County Public Library will host Trilliums of the Southern Appalachian Mountains on Thursday, March 20, from 2–3:30 p.m. at the Etowah Library (101 Brickyard Road, Etowah). The event is free, but registration is required. For more information, visit ConservingCarolina.org.