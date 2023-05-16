Visit the Black Mountain Garden Sale May 19, 20

The 18th Annual Black Mountain Garden Sale will take place Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, beside Town Square in downtown Black Mountain. The sale will run from 4–8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Shoppers will find a diverse array of plants and garden products including perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables, trees, shrubs, natives, maples, iris, daylilies, veggie starts and garden accessories. Gardeners and growers will also be on hand for questions and conversation.

Christi Bruner, owner of Carolina Wild Native Plant Nursery in Anderson, SC, has been traveling to participate in the Black Mountain Garden Sale since 2016. She exclusively sells plants that are native to the southeastern US. “My perennials, shrubs and vines are the best way to create habitat for all of the birds and butterflies that have inhabited this region for centuries,” Bruner says. “Gardeners will find one of the largest selections of native plants available from a regional source and something for almost any growing site they might have.”

Emma Thomas Breslin of KW Edible Landscaping Nursery will be at the sale with a selection of edible and medicinal plants like fruit trees, berry bushes, edible flowers and culinary herbs. In addition to more traditional fruit-bearing trees like apple and peach, Thomas Breslin will also bring along unique edible plants like hardy kiwi, sunchoke, comfrey and Asian persimmon. “This sale is important because it brings together growers throughout the region in a community that is known for its creative, ecologically minded history,” says Thomas Breslin. “It’s a destination for the surrounding communities as well and makes an awesome meeting place.”

Visit BlackMountainBeautification.org for more information.