Vital Support: Appalachian Wild’s Dual Role in Wildlife Care and Community Relief

By Winslow Umberger

Hurricane Helene may have marred the beauty of Western North Carolina, but it could not ravage its underlying beauty—the resilience and compassion of its communities. Images of nature’s fury were devastating to see and stories of survivors difficult to hear. Yet, once the storm moved on, battalions of selfless warriors set aside their hardships and streamed in armed with supplies, solutions and heartfelt empathy.

One could argue that for those who have lived here for generations, the devastation carried an even deeper impact. As stewards of this land long before it became a popular destination, these people are the bedrock of an enviable place, one that folks around the world have longed to visit and make their own home.

Take the Trantham family, rooted in WNC for six generations, led today by Debbie and Randy Trantham, who tend livestock in a small valley. Nearby, their daughter Savannah, executive director of Appalachian Wildlife Refuge (AWR), cares for her own animals while also helping injured and orphaned wildlife.

The storm was merciful to the little hollow in Candler. There was flooding and loss of power, but no lives lost and no significant property damage. Tending to neighbors and securing water and feed for livestock were urgent, but Savannah’s family quickly turned their attention to helping others. Brother Corey, an active Army reservist living in Atlanta, immediately raised $6,600, stuffed a U-Haul full of relief supplies and drove over debris-ridden roads to get it into the area.

As soon as he pulled in, the family hopped into action, sorting donations and creating “grab ‘n’ go” boxes filled with essentials. One group organized diaper donations into bundles, carefully labeled by size. Another group filled large grocery bags with paper goods and household cleaning items, while others poured bulk bags of rice into family portion-sized bags. It was a masterwork of organization, with the hum of resolve and good cheer permeating the atmosphere.

It took many hands and several hours to organize the donations. As Savannah and Corey closed the double doors of the stuffed U-Haul, they exchanged a triumphant high five. They knew these volunteer efforts would provide much needed aid to Upper Hominy residents when the supplies were distributed at the Upper Hominy Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department with the support of Fire Chief Shane Prestwood.

Savannah wasn’t stopping there. Despite the added responsibility of caring for the reptiles and amphibians transferred from the damaged WNC Nature Center, AWR set up a drop-off center where volunteers could load vehicles with relief supplies for delivery to hard-hit areas. The nonprofit was established to provide care for animals. The crisis called for a pivot—to get care and support to humans dealing with a disaster.

“Appalachian Wild was created from a need to serve WNC’s wildlife and people,” says Trantham. “Being in a position to support our community during disaster solidifies how vital this organization is. Our dedicated team of staff and volunteers didn’t bat an eye, rolling up their sleeves to help—all while continuing to care for wildlife and admitting new patients.”

Board chair Michele Hathcock also “toggled” between two missions. As she cooked meals for rescue teams, Hathcock explained how natural it was for AWR to pivot. “Our nonprofit’s mission is twofold—restoring and rehabilitating wildlife and offering empathy and support to those who report animals in need,” she says. “Our volunteers handle crisis situations daily, so they are particularly adept in situations like these.”

One dedicated AWR volunteer, Elaine, found that her home had floated away on the Swannanoa River. Yet, in spite of this, she joined Savannah and operations coordinator Emily Cromwell—both of whom had just offloaded a 26-foot box truck of donations—on that same river to rescue endangered ducks.

Alli Rudisill, a third-generation WNC resident and AWR staffer, didn’t let her first year in vet school stop her. She quickly raised $1,200, gathered supplies and, shortly after completing an exam, led a three-truck convoy from Raleigh. She was deeply concerned about the well-being of WNC’s livestock. “Hurricane Helene devastated hay supplies and infrastructure, leaving many without enough feed for the winter,” she says.

Helene ravaged, twisted and crumbled much of what makes this area special, but no matter how fiercely the wind blew or the floods roared, it couldn’t break the tenacious and generous spirit of this community. AWR’s efforts are just one example of how locals and newcomers alike came together to help and rebuild. It’s inspiring to witness this collaborative spirit take over, and, in many ways, the Asheville area has never been more beautiful.

Winslow Umberger is a board member for Appalachian Wildlife Refuge. Visit AppalachianWild.org to learn more or to sign up for its monthly e-newsletter.