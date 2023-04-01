WNC Sierra Club Presents Scott Dean

On Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. on Zoom, join naturalist Scott Dean for Spring Wildflowers of Southern Appalachia. Dean will present photos of the region’s native wildflowers while discussing natural history, adaptations for life in the mountains and the folklore of these flowers. He will also talk about some of the animals that make the region their home.

“I love watching the light go on in people’s eyes as they learn the amazing systems that allow these small plants to survive, and how they fit into the overall scheme of things,” says Dean.

A biologist, Scott Dean has called Western North Carolina home since 1992. He was a walk leader and featured speaker for the UNC-Asheville Wildflower Pilgrimage from 1995 until 2015. Dean has led wildlife and wildflower walks at the Western North Carolina Nature Center, where he worked for a year building the cougar and bobcat habitats. He served as first vice-president of the Friends of the Nature Center as well as serving on the Town of Weaverville Tree Board. With his photography, he was a featured speaker at the 2011 Great Smoky Mountains Spring Wildflower Pilgrimage. He developed the original curricula and still teaches field classes for the Blue Ridge Naturalist program now offered at the NC Arboretum.

“Wildflowers are a symbol of hope and renewal and they have always been a popular topic in WNC,” says WNC Sierra Club chair Judy Mattox. “We are honored to have Scott, who is not only a biologist and a naturalist, but a passionate lover of wildlife and wildflowers, as our presenter for this topic.”

This free program is open to the public. Advance registration is on WNCSierraClub.org. After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email with details about joining the meeting. For more information, contact Judy Mattox at judymattox15@gmail.com, 828.683.2176.