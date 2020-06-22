Mica Reopens with Choice of Safe Options for the Public

On Wednesday, July 1, Mica, a cooperative gallery of contemporary craft in downtown Bakersville, will reopen Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment Sundays through Tuesdays. Visitors will see an array of fresh artwork including a new body of painted work on panels by Carmen Grier, pottery finished with a new glazing technique by Terry Gess and smaller additions to a glass landscape series by Simona Rosasco.

“I wanted to create some pieces that would fit easily on a table or dresser, while still using the landscape patterns,” says Rosasco of her kiln-formed glasswork.

Mica is following CDC, state and federal guidelines to keep members and visitors healthy. Surfaces will be sanitized regularly throughout the day and between visitors. Hand sanitizer will be available upon arrival and paper masks will be provided for those who forget to bring their own. Social distancing will be observed at all times.

Those who would rather shop online can visit the gallery’s new retail platform at MicaGallerync.com/shop. The site has become a vital means of maintaining contact with customers.

“Mica members are delighted with the support their clientele has shown for Mica Online,” says co-op member J.J. Brown. “We are so grateful for their patience and continued support during this unprecedented time.”

To make an appointment, phone Terry Gess at 828.467.0166, the gallery at 828.688.6422, or email micagallerync@gmail.com at least one day in advance for a special showing.

Mica is located at 37 Mitchell Ave, Bakersville. For more information visit MicaGalleryNC.com, call 828.688.6422, or follow the gallery on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC, or on Instagram at micagallerync.