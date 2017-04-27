Robert Beatty Offers Reading of New Serafina Book

The highly anticipated third book in the #1 New York Times Bestselling Serafina Book Series—set at the Biltmore Estate and in the mountains of Western North Carolina and adapted as a Disney-Hyperion mystery-thriller film series—is almost finished. Serafina and the Splintered Heart is scheduled for release in July. Author Robert Beatty will give a sneak-preview hometown reading of the opening chapters beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, at the historic Asheville Masonic Temple.

“I’ve been hard at work on the third book, and I’m very excited to be able to give a sneak-peek of it to the Asheville community, which has been so supportive of Serafina,” Beatty says. “We have some fun things planned for that afternoon, and a beautiful setting for the event in the Masonic Temple. We hope Serafina fans will come out and join me and my family as we gear up for the launch of the new book.”

This exclusive event is the first public reading of the new book, and the venue is as magical and mystical as Serafina herself. Beatty will perform his dramatic reading in the beautiful theater, which once served as Asheville’s opera house and still features the original hand-painted backdrops.

Tickets are $24, and include the event and a hardcover copy of either the first or second book in the series (Serafina and the Black Cloak or Serafina and the Twisted Staff) or a pre-order purchase of the new book, which attendees can receive upon its release. A percentage of the ticket sales will go toward the preservation of the historic Asheville Masonic Temple site.

Other activities during this afternoon with the author include Q&A costumed from book trailers, photo opportunities, a reception with the author and his family, signings for the first two books and Serafina giveaways.

Fans won’t want to miss our own preview here in The Laurel: The May issue will bring the first chapter of Serafina and the Splintered Heart into these pages!

The Masonic Temple is at 80 Broadway Street in downtown Asheville. Tickets are available exclusively through Malaprop’s Bookstore-Café. To learn more about the event and how to order tickets, visit malaprops.com and for more about the Serafina Book Series, visit robert-beatty.com.