Blue Ridge Orchestra Presents Spring Fourth on April 27-28

The Blue Ridge Orchestra (BRO) presents Spring Fourth, its season finale, on Saturday, April 27, at UNC Asheville’s Lipinsky Auditorium and on Sunday, April 28, in the Diana Wortham Theatre at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. Both concerts are at 3 p.m.

The program begins with the first and fourth movements of Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 1 Spring, written in 1841, and continues with Antonín Dvorák’s Allegro from Cello Concerto in B minor and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4. “The April concert dates are in mid-spring, and both the featured symphonies are uplifting and reflective of the joyful spirit associated with the season of renewal,” says Milton Crotts, BRO’s music director. “The Allegro from Dvorák’s brilliant cello concerto complements these pieces, and we are fortunate to have Franklin Keel’s masterful playing to share with our audiences.”

More than 50 talented musicians volunteer their time with the non-profit organization. “The Blue Ridge Orchestra has benefited from the vibrant music culture of WNC,” says Crotts. “Our accomplished musicians are local, so we rehearse our programs together weekly, which allows for the development of a distinctive ensemble sound that is unique to the BRO.”

Deb Kenney has served as a board member of the organization since 2016, filling several roles including her current one as president. “The BRO musicians are volunteers from all walks of life who perform for the love of music,” she says. “Their life experiences range from musical endeavors such as instrument making, teaching and professional music careers, to physicians, graphic designers, educators and many more. Performing is both a passion and a necessity for our musicians.”

Mark your calendar for June 22, at 6 p.m., when BRO presents Solstice Soirée, an evening of fine wine, hors d’oeuvres and lively performances by the BRO Chamber Ensemble, Fancy & the Gentlemen and the Walker Family Trio. The event will be held at Souther Williams Vineyard in Fletcher.

“It is an honor and privilege to be associated with the BRO, a musical organization not every city or region of our size can boast,” says Kenney.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit BlueRidgeOrchestra.org or call 828.782.3354. The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Lipinsky Auditorium is located at 300 Library Lane on the UNCA campus.