RAD Artists Consider Cycles of Nature in April

Join artists in the River Arts District (RAD) in April as they explore River Arts District Artists’ (RADA’s) Cycles of Natures topic in the year-long Who Am I? Who Are We? series. Events and exhibitions are being held on Second Saturday, April 13, and throughout the month.

Artists at Philip DeAngelo Studio and Gallery plan to unveil their works addressing the theme on Second Saturday, with open studio hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. DeAngelo’s contribution will be an acrylic on Masonite painting that is in keeping with the color, texture and balanced imagery that is a trademark of his artwork but also adds the element of a “blustery, energetic sky.”

Cindy Walton invites guests to her studio at Pink Dog Creative on Second Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for her annual birthday celebration that includes light refreshments and 10 percent off a select group of paintings. Walton will also donate 10 percent of sales this month to 12 Baskets Café, an initiative of the Asheville Poverty Initiative. “As a long-time resident of Asheville and member of the RAD, poverty and hunger are hard to go unnoticed,” she says. “I decided to support Asheville Poverty Initiative by helping at their café in West Asheville. It is a great time to interact with folks and build relationships and community over a meal which is free to all. What a great opportunity to tell more people about the organization by supporting them through my April fundraiser.”

At Trackside Studios, Kate Colclaser plans to display Winter Birches for the Cycles of Nature series exhibition. “The title is a statement of one phase that nature takes us and the world through from year to year,” she says. “These birches may be void of leaves and look dead and empty in this season, but they are resting and building resources to grow stronger, larger and better when they awaken in spring. Might be something we all need to consider to grow and improve in our own life cycle.” A reception will be held at the gallery’s Inner Stairway Gallery on Second Saturday from 2–6 p.m., and the exhibit will run through May 10. Additional participating artists include Pat Abrams, Barb Perez and Suzanne Saunders.

Other April events in the RAD include a New Works Exhibition by artists at Odyssey Gallery of Ceramic Arts, with new work being brought in on Monday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and a demonstration by abstract painter Maya Sozer at Riverview Station on Saturday, April 20, from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.