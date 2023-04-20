Shop Talk: Metzger’s Burl Wood Gallery

Metzger’s Burl Wood Gallery started in 1972, when Steve Metzger fell in love with the beauty of burled wood. “We’ve always sourced our own burls and have developed expertise in ‘reading’ a log,” Janet Metzger says. “Knowing what grain will be revealed is key. We respect the forest and believe in harvesting only downed trees or those that have outlived their usefulness.”

The Metzgers moved with their son Daniel to WNC from California when Daniel was in the third grade. Now 33 years old, Daniel is an inspired wood artist and integral to all aspects of production.

“Steve designed and built the saw used to cut the wood, and we have our own kilns,” Janet says. “Our niche is people looking for works of art to grace their homes.”

Metzger’s Burl Wood Gallery is located at 2770 Old Balsam Rd. Waynesville. Learn more at BurlGallery.com.