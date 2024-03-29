Tour the Weaverville Art Safari on April 27 and 28

The 2024 Spring Weaverville Art Safari will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. The tour features 32 stops, many of which will highlight the work of multiple artists. A variety of media will be represented, including ceramics, metalwork, jewelry, woodwork, photography, painting, fiber art and mixed media.

New to the tour this year is Mark Bettis, who owns galleries in Asheville but lives and works out of his home studio in Weaverville. “I have always enjoyed being a spectator and going to all the different art studios in the Weaverville area,” says Bettis. “We have a great community of artists and I am so happy to be a part of it.”

Jeweler Yvette Monroe has participated in the Weaverville Art Safari for eight years. She can be found at Artisans on Main throughout the weekend. “I utterly value the chance to interact and get feedback from fellow jewelry lovers,” she says. “While my pieces live at Artisans On Main, I see Art Safari as a fabulous chance for locals and visitors alike to meet and get a sense of the sheer number of talented artists and artisans that live and work in our gorgeous area.”

While there are a cluster of studios and galleries in the downtown area, the Weaverville Art Safari encompasses the entire county, offering an opportunity for exploration in the area’s beautiful, rolling countryside. Plan your tour with the map on the Weaverville Art Safari website, which features detailed information about each of the 64 participating artists.

For more information, visit WeavervilleArtSafari.com.