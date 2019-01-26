Family Discovery Days at Asheville Farmstead School

The Asheville Farmstead School has been hosting free Family Discovery Days since the school opened in June of 2016. These fun-filled days offer a semi-structured environment for families to begin exploring nature together. “We believe it helps show parents different ways to infuse the outdoors into their lives,” says founder and executive director Lauren Brown. “It also allows them to meet with families that have a similar set of values.”

The next Family Discovery Day will happen on February 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the grounds of the Asheville Farmstead School. Each day has a new theme and February’s is “Our Flying Friends,” which focuses on native bird life. Visitors can learn about how birds communicate, nest and survive the winter, and activities will include a scavenger hunt and the opportunity to build a bird feeder out of recyclable containers. Families are also welcome to simply explore the play areas and the school grounds.

“As a nonprofit organization, it is important to us that we engage the whole community,” says Brown. “It is with that idea that we developed this program that opens up our school grounds so that folks can access it like a public park. We also use these events as a time for families who are interested in our other programs to come have a self-guided tour and make memories with their littles, in the hopes of easing the transition if and when they attend our other programs.” Other 2019 Family Discovery Days include March 17, April 14, May 19, June 23 and July 14.

Asheville Farmstead School is located at 218 Morgan Cove Road in Candler. For more information, visit AshevilleFarmstead.org.