Garden Jubilee Returns to Hendersonville

Garden Jubilee, one of the largest gardening shows in Western North Carolina, will be held Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 200 plant and craft vendors line Main Street, from Sixth Avenue to Caswell Street, transforming the historic downtown area into an eight-block garden wonderland.

“Memorial Day Weekend is the traditional kick-off to summer, so we are about to get a glimpse of what sort of visitation we can expect in the coming months,” says Henderson County Tourism Development Authority executive director Michelle Owens.

“Tourism has already seen an increase in 2022 over 2019, our last pre-pandemic spring, and the coming season has the potential to have the largest positive impact on our local economy in Henderson County’s history.”

The two-day garden and plant extravaganza features local and regional nurseries selling thousands of annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and hard-to-find plants. Crafters will offer distinctive garden art, and there will be handmade lawn furniture, jewelry, garden tools, planters, wind chimes, birdhouses, soaps and pottery. Visitors can also learn the latest techniques and tips from gardening experts located throughout the festival. The popular Garden Talks, sponsored by the Henderson County Community Foundation and featuring local gardening experts also returns this year.

Presenter Danny McConnell will discuss the fig, one of the specialty fruits grown by McConnell Farms in Hendersonville. Participants will learn fun facts and important information about this often misunderstood tree.

“I love what I do and always enjoy sharing my knowledge and experience with the community,” says McConnell. “Rarely do I participate in an event like this where I don’t learn a lot myself.”

Kim Bailey, of Milkweed Meadows Farm, in Fruitland, will present Recipes for Pollinator Garden Success. She will share information for serving up a bountiful garden buffet for bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and moths. Participants will learn the importance of not just providing nectar-producing plants to attract adult pollinators but also growing plants and flowers that feed their offspring.

“Before becoming a farmer, my career was in outdoor environmental education,” says Bailey. “I saw how planting a garden for pollinators not only gives people an easy way to connect with nature right where they live, it also offers hope by showing how small actions really do make a difference.”

For information and a Garden Talks schedule, go to VisitHendersonvilleNC.org or call the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority at 828.693.9708.