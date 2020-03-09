Henderson County Cooperative Extension, The Town of Mills River and North River Farms are partnering to present Mills River Day 2020 on Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North River Farms. “Mills River Day 2020 is agritourism at its best,” says Candace McLaughlin of North River Farms. “It’s the perfect opportunity to meet and greet, mix and mingle, learn and experience a positive day on the farm with family, friends and the community. Come see how we can all work together to conserve and promote natural resource management and be good stewards to our environment.”

The partners have planned a day packed with fun activities for every age. Enjoy locally grown food and homemade ice cream, as well as a stage for live music and guest speakers. For the kids, there will be a play area with inflatables and activities like hay rides. The Mills River Partnership will host a “Kids in the Creek” lesson in the river.

North River Farms will also host tours of the farm and farm show exhibits. Visitors can enjoy live performances by the Riding on Faith Equestrian Team. In addition to the demonstrations, DB bar D Outfitters will be hosting a charity fly fishing tournament. Run828 will host a race for adults as well as a Healthy Kids Fun Run. Visit with local businesses, law enforcement and the Mills River Fire and Rescue firefighters with their Ladder 18 truck. The 4-H Master Gardeners will also be in attendance, as well as local agents of the Henderson County Cooperative Extension.

North River Farms is located at 3333 N. Mills River Rd, Mills River. The event is rain or shine. For more information, call 828.890.5316 or email North River Farms NorthRiverFarms3333@gmail.com. For more information on the charity fly fishing tournament, email Kyle at Kyle.Vaughan@DBbarD.com.