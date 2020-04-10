Walking Tours Highlight Art & Architecture of Hendersonville

The Arts Council of Henderson County’s popular Downtown Art and Architecture Walking Tours take place at 9 a.m. one Saturday per month through October. The 90-minute walks depart from the Center for Art & Inspiration at 125 South Main Street in Hendersonville. All tours are free of charge and no pre-registration is required.

“Locals are surprised to see things they never seemed to notice in the many times they have been downtown,” says tour leader Doug Gelbert, who has created more than 400 architectural tours in towns across the United States and Canada.

Stops include Hendersonville Underground, a retail space carved under the sidewalk; the first concrete building in Hendersonville; and the old Carnegie Library, one of 2,500 around the world funded by steel magnate Andrew Carnegie. Tour members will learn about and see examples of mid-twentieth century aluminum facades and advertising signs painted by “wall dogs” and learn how to determine whether bricks are wall-bearing or merely a facade.

Gelbert will also lead a new Historic West Side walking tour this year. The tour takes place one Wednesday per month, beginning May 20, and departs from the Henderson County Library at 301 Washington Street.

“The West Side tour explores residential architecture in an area that is essentially a time capsule of American life from 100 years ago, with lots of bungalows, American Foursquares and some Revival styles,” says Gelbert. “There haven’t been many teardowns or new construction on the West Side in the past century.”

All Art and Architecture Walking Tour dates can be found at the Arts Council of Henderson County website (ACofHC.org) or WalkTheTown.com. Private tours can be arranged through the Arts Council. Well-behaved dogs are welcome to accompany their owners on the tours.

For more information about the Arts Council of Henderson County and its Art and Architecture Walking Tours contact the Council by phone at 828.693.8504 or by email at info@acofhc.org.