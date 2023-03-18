Book Feature: You Are Us

How to Build Bridges in a Polarized World

Gareth Gwyn, Author

West Asheville resident Gareth Gwyn tackles a timely and far-reaching subject with her debut book You Are Us: How to Build Bridges in a Polarized World. Gwyn is the founder of Let’s See Labs, an organization that produces films, writing and cross-platform workshops that facilitate sociocultural transformation at the individual level through embracing creative polarity.

“Polarization is an inherent part of our landscape and so we need to turn towards it and harness it for creative outcomes and deeper human connection,” Gwyn says. “When we avoid tension, the division often results in conflict. When we embrace tension effectively, we can generate new possibilities and come together while also celebrating differences.”

Research for the book involved interviews with a variety of subjects. “The 13 stories presented in the book showcase this self-liberating approach to leadership across extremely varied contexts,” says Gwyn, “revealing that we all have the power to bring wholesome change into the world starting from wherever and whenever we are.”

Gwyn wrote the book for those wanting to use their own leadership capacities in situations including ones of tension, polarization and distraction. “This collection of stories sets a standard of leadership as those willing to source and lead change through self-inquiry and restorative ambitions,” she says.

You Are Us: How to Build Bridges in a Polarized World, January, 2023, self-growth, paperback $17.95, eBook $8.95, audiobook $19.95, by Gareth Gwyn, and published by Greenleaf Book Group, Austin, TX.