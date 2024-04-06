Countdown to the Tryon Block House Steeplechase

The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated 76th running of Tryon’s Historic Block House Steeplechase, set to take place on Saturday, April 13, at Green Creek Race Course in Columbus. This annual event brings together a parade of spectators, jockeys and fast horses to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Fashion reigns supreme at the race, with spectators donning extravagant hats and “go to hell” pants, a type of slacks with garish patterns. The tailgate festivities are another draw of the event, with selections of extravagant gourmet finger foods, homey snacks like pigs-in-a-blanket and chicken tenders, and several on-site food vendors. For those who go all out with their tailgate set-up, there will even be a competition for the best décor. Pre-race activities for kids and adults include pony rides, games, face-painting, balloonists and magicians. A collection of vendors offer an opportunity to shop for local crafts and gifts.

“Tryon’s Historic Block House Steeplechase is not just a race—it’s an experience,” says Sybil Jones, who is managing the event. “With its rich history and tradition, this event has become a beloved tradition for the community and visitors alike.”

Green Creek Race Course is located at 6881 NC Highway 9, Columbus. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TryonSteeplechase.com.