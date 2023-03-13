Education 2023: NC Arboretum Offers Wealth of New Classes

For those interested in learning more about a range of topics grounded in natural studies, North Carolina Arboretum, an affiliate of the University of North Carolina, offers more than 200 classes each year taught by leading experts in fields such as natural history, ecology and culture; horticulture and landscape design; nature-inspired contemplative arts; and wellness. “All of our classes—whether for our Blue Ridge Naturalist or Eco Gardening Certificates of Merit or for personal growth or professional development—are going to be rooted here in this place, drawing inspiration from the beauty of where we are in Southern Appalachia,” says Rebecca Caldwell, NC Arboretum’s manager of adult and continuing education programs. “We provide experiences of meaningful connection in nature that educate around how we humans can steward and protect the intricate ecosystem of which we are only one part.”

During the early days of the pandemic, the Arboretum offered online learning opportunities, self-guided field experiences and programs like Arboretum Reads. These days, Caldwell says, NC Arboretum is back to blending all ways of learning for its spring classes and programs.

A few of the many classes in a range of topics scheduled for March and April include Botany Basics; Reading the Night Sky: An Astronomical Pilgrimage; Gardening in a Changing Climate; and Spring Native Tree Identification. For a complete listing of offerings, along with registration information, visit NCArboretum.org/education-programs/adult-education-programs. Society members receive a discount on class registration fees.

The North Carolina Arboretum is located at 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way in Asheville off of the Blue Ridge Parkway at Milepost 393. For more information, visit NCArboretum.org or call 828.665.2492.