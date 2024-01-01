Elevation Lofts Hotel: An Urban-Luxe Wedding Venue

By Emma Castleberry

Momentum Gallery and Elevation Lofts Hotel provides a creative, luxurious urban setting for your wedding event. From rehearsal dinners to receptions, this historic and artistic space offers an upscale, boutique experience for couples and their guests.

Momentum Gallery has 15,000 square feet of space and, above it, Elevation Lofts Hotel offers a high-end, boutique style hotel with six uniquely styled loft-apartment units.

“The structure itself is massive, and you feel it when you are inside,” says general manager John Zellers. Built more than 100 years ago to house Asheville’s first car company, Arbogast Motors, the building at 52 Broadway was constructed with an abundance of brick, stone, concrete and timber. The hotel’s name refers to the lofted, exposed-timber ceilings that add so much character to the venue.

“It was and is our top priority to preserve the history of the building,“ says Zellers, “but we also knew that the space needed a thorough renovation. That meant providing world class finishes, full kitchens, fireplaces, spacious living areas and every amenity imaginable.”

By partnering with Momentum Gallery, Elevation Lofts Hotel is able to provide an immersive art experience for its guests. The exterior of the building has been enhanced with public artwork commissioned with Momentum Gallery artists, including a sculpture by Hoss Haley on the Broadway St façade and murals on the alley side by Samantha Bates. Additionally, every unit boasts carefully curated art from Momentum Gallery.

With only six units at the hotel, advance planning is key. “We try to make the booking process as easy as possible,” says Zellers. “We will work hand-in-hand with the couples’ other vendors to ensure a perfect event.”

Momentum Gallery and Elevation Lofts Hotel are located at 52 Broadway Street, Asheville. For more information, visit ElevationLoftsHotel.com or call 828.761.7742.