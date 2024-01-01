Find the Perfect Wedding Look at Flawsome Consignment

By Emma Castleberry

Flawsome Consignment has both new and preloved wedding wear for brides, guests, and mother-of-the-brides looking for nontraditional clothing and accessories for the big day. “Members of our sales staff love to help our clients find just the right outfit and get the right fit for the right occasion—showers, rehearsal dinners, bachelorette parties and of course the wedding itself,” says owner Carla Youse. “Elevated comfort is the name of the game. Slip on an easy-going dress with a polished finish. Lean into seasonally-appropriate colors and textures.”

If you’re really at a loss for what to wear, Youse recommends starting with a color palette. Some of the trendy colors she envisions for spring include apricot or peach, sage or emerald green, deep royal or navy blue, crimson and fuschia. “To help capture the feeling of the season, opt for light colors like pastels, whites, or light blues in the spring,” she says. “For summer weddings, think seasonal flowers and go bold with bright colors in flowy light fabrics to keep you cool in warmer temperatures.”

Whatever you decide, the team at Flawsome Consignment can help you find an outfit that’s not only appropriate but also comfortable and beautiful. “Pick a cheerful or elegant design that makes you feel great but also allows you to celebrate fully should a late-night dance party be on the itinerary,” says Youse. “Whether you’re attending a casual courthouse ceremony, rustic farm venue or a black-tie event, we’re here to help.”

Flawsome Consignment is located at 42 North Main Street, Waynesville. For more information, visit ConsignmentWNC.com or call 828.454.9393.