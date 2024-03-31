From the Editor: April 2024

I count April among my favorite months. But then again, they’re all favorites in one way or another. Maybe because of a loved one’s birthday or a cherished memory or an anticipated holiday. It could be the particular glow in a month or its dazzling colors. In April, I’m in love with celebrations of two of the best things there are in life: poetry and Mother Earth.

In recognition of National Poetry Month, wouldn’t it be wonderful to spend an afternoon in Flat Rock with the incomparable Emily Dickinson? Emily, who wrote with such quiet poignancy words like these: “I’ll tell you how the Sun rose – / A Ribbon at a time – ….” The Gallery at Flat Rock marks Earth Day with Tim Jones’ poetry—and with prose, songs and art as well. And Carol Howard writes about the insightful poetry of Langston Hughes, a visit he made to North Carolina and the love of gardening he passed on to children in his NYC neighborhood.

In these times, knowing what we know, every day should be Earth Day. There is the possibility, though, with every day or month dedicated to activities to enlighten us and to heal the Earth, that more of us will realize as truth the words of Kentucky writer Wendell Berry: “The Earth is what we all have in common.” As we learn and relearn Earth-first practices, there are mentors, activists and websites to guide and inform us. In these pages, check out Phyllis Stiles’ tips for best lawn practices (p. 76), and read about initiatives by Haywood County’s Environmental Action Community.

I’ll end with a quote from Samuel Moore, April’s Feature Artist: “The natural world is not something separate that I go to,” he says. “It is a part of who I am wherever I am, who we all are. I am Nature. We are all Nature.”

