Spring Plant Sale to Highlight Heirloom Seeds

The French Broad River Garden Club (FBRGC) will be hosting its annual spring plant sale, Seeds the Day, on Saturday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clem’s Cabin. The sale will feature flowers, herbs, vegetables, shrubs and trees available from more than 12 popular local vendors and members’ gardens as well as other garden accessories like tools, art and pottery.

The focus of the sale will be heirloom seeds, or seeds that have been passed down through generations because of their excellent flavor, scent, hardiness and adaptability. There will be demonstrations and lectures on the importance of growing and saving these seeds. “Seeds seem so small, simple, almost insignificant, but their role is so vast and amazing, and heirloom seeds are especially interesting,” says Joye Steele, chair of the plant sale. Heirloom seeds not only connect gardeners with history but they also have scientific benefits such as helping to protect seed diversity, which ensures a variety of plants that can adapt to different climates and conditions. “We hope to encourage an interest in heirloom seeds and the role they play in our world,” says Steele. “For something so small, the topic of seeds is immense and intriguing.”

All proceeds from the plant sale go toward the French Broad River Garden Club Foundation scholarship fund for local students majoring in environmental, horticultural or conservation fields. In June, the FBRGC awarded more than $19,000 in scholarship funds to students at local universities and other nonprofi t organizations.

Clem’s Cabin is located at 100 Hendersonville Road in Asheville. For more information, visit fbrgc.org.