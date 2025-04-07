A Bird’s Note: Carolina Chickadee

The Carolina Chickadee (Poecile carolinensis) is a cute little passerine bird in the tit family, slightly smaller than a Goldfinch or Titmouse and similar in size to a House Wren. One of seven Chickadee species in North America, these birds are decorated with a jet-black capped head, a matching black bib and sharply contrasted bright white cheeks and belly. Grey feathers coat their backside while their belly underneath turns to a rusty white where it meets their moderately long tail. These perky birds have a spherical-shaped body thanks to lack of a neck and a larger head. They are almost indistinguishable from the Black-capped variety except for a slightly browner wing and shorter tail.

Like other species in their avian family that use a variation of the complex and nuanced “Chick-a-dee” call, the Carolina Chickadee is named for its distinct version that is easily recognizable to even the most novice backyard birder. The “Chick-a-dee-dee-dee” they belt out is high-pitched and rapid in succession, and their song is also a well-known and recognizable four-note melody that sounds like “fee bee fee bay.”

Carolina Chickadees are year-round residents to much of the southeastern US and parts of the central US. Their range extends from northern Florida northward to the southern Pennsylvania border and west to much of Texas; however they are not typically found in the Great Lakes region.

Here in Western North Carolina, the Carolina Chickadee is abundant in numbers. We are lucky enough, also, to be able to find the Black-capped variety in the Smoky Mountains in the extreme southwest part of our state. This is an anomaly as far as range is concerned as Black-capped Chickadees are typically reserved for the northern US and Canada and there is very little overlap in the two species’ ranges.

Carolina Chickadees are highly adaptable birds that live in mixed or deciduous woods, riparian areas, shrublands, wetlands, and in urban and suburban areas. They are common backyard birds and frequent visitors to bird feeders. Known for their flitting and acrobatic abilities, these small but courageous little birds are very comfortable around humans and are one of the easiest birds to coax into hand-feeding some savory sunflower chips or dried mealworms. At a feeder they will also readily consume finely chopped peanuts, dried fruit or even suet treats. In the wild, they rely on seeds, berries and weeds for nourishment during the colder winter months, while switching to a diet focused on protein-rich insects like spiders and caterpillars during the nesting and summer months.

If you happen to have a Bluebird nest box up in your yard, Carolina Chickadees may have moved in as they will build nests in primary (trees) and secondary cavities (like man-made nest boxes). Mom and Dad will work together to excavate nesting locations on trees and build nests as high as 25 feet off the ground. Although they will have only one brood per season, clutch size can yield as many as 10 tiny (1/2-inch) eggs.

Like many bird species, the Carolina Chickadee has seen a decline in population over the last 50 years, but ornithologists classify their survival rating as very high. This is good news for all of us, as we get to enjoy these charming and dainty birds that are an integral part of our ecosystem and that add to the beauty and personality of our green spaces.

Casey First is owner of North Asheville Wild Birds Unlimited, located at 946 Merrimon Avenue, Suite 120. Monthly bird events are free and open to the public, with no registration required. To learn more, visit NorthAsheville.wbu.com. Artist David Ballard lives in Candler. Find his work on Instagram at d.ballard.art.