Buncombe County Is Live on the Visit NC Farms App

Visitors and residents in Buncombe County can now find local farms, fisheries, food and drink, farm stays and events on the Visit NC Farms app. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) launched the app in 2018 with the help of North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission funding. “Buncombe County has been wanting to join the app for more than two years,” says Ariel Zijp, farmland preservation manager for the Buncombe Soil and Water Conservation District. “This year, through sponsorships from NC Farm Bureau Insurance, Buncombe Farm Bureau Board and Buncombe County, and with help from our Conservation Trust of North Carolina Max intern Avni Naik, we made it happen.”

In addition to basic information like location and open hours for various businesses, the app also offers special day trip itineraries that change with the season. “It’s perfect for the local that hasn’t explored the rural regions of the county, a new resident that wants to learn more about their community, and the tourist that’s wanting an adventurous day exploring outside of the city of Asheville,” says Zijp. The app also spotlights restaurants and stores that use local products and has a special events calendar. “Most importantly,” says Zijp, “we want to connect people to where their food comes from and highlight the importance of supporting our family farms and protecting our farmland.”

Download the Visit NC Farms app from the Apple or Android store or go to VisitNCFarmsToday.com.