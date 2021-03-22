Education: Bullington Gardens Has Programs For All Ages

Bullington Gardens partners with Henderson County Schools and the county’s NC Cooperative Extension to offer educational programs for all ages. “We are very focused on connecting children with the natural world and educating adults about gardening techniques, specific plants or how to garden in specific conditions,” says John Murphy, education director at the Gardens. “In a typical year, we see thousands of elementary school students who are exploring science topics such as the role of plants in the environment and specific functions, inheritable traits, soils and invasive weeds.”

Bullington also conducts weekly programs for middle and high school students with specific needs as part of its horticultural therapy program, which includes a garden competition between four schools in which students design, grow plants and install their very own garden.

Classes scheduled at Bullington Gardens for March and beyond include Planting for Pollinators, Vegetable Gardening Basics, Growing Blueberries for the Home Garden and Composting at Home. The gardens will also hold a spring plant sale. Last year, the garden’s fairy trail was very popular, and it will open again in June. “We are happy to be a place where folks can use trails, enjoy and learn from the gardens and escape into the magical, make-believe world of fairies,” says Murphy.

Currently, programs are held via Zoom. To see upcoming classes and register, BullingtonGardens.org.