In Bloom: Indian Tobacco

By Suzanne Wodek

Lobelia inflata, also known as Indian tobacco or puke weed, is not a true tobacco but rather a Lobelia. It is an annual that completes its life cycle during one season, but will re-seed. The nectar of the small, pale, white-purple flowers with a yellowish base attracts small bees, mainly Halictid bees. The foliage is highly toxic and avoided by mammalian herbivores, including white-tailed deer. The tiny seeds appear to be of little interest to birds. Lobelia fares well in a variety of soil conditions and can thrive even in part shade in a loamy, rich soil.

Lobelia inflata has a long use as a medicinal plant by the Cherokee for respiratory and muscle disorders and as a ceremonial medicine. The foliage was burned as a natural insecticide. Although it may be used medicinally, consuming Lobelia causes adverse effects, which may include sweating, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, tremors, rapid heartbeat, mental confusion, convulsions, hypothermia, coma or, possibly, death. The root is toxic and can be fatal if eaten.

