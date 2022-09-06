In Bloom: Turtlehead

By Suzanne Wodek

Chelone lyonii, commonly called turtlehead, is a native wildflower in the Plantaginaceae family. Chelone means “tortoise,” in reference to its hooded flowers that are shaped like turtle heads emerging from the shell, and lyonii honors John Lyon (1765-1814), an American botanist who was an early explorer of the southern Appalachians.

The large, pink flower clusters bloom atop a 2- to 4-foot stem with dark green, lanced leaves. Turtlehead has a tidy clumping form and does best in part shade with protection from hot afternoon sun. Amend the soil with plenty of organic matter. This plant does well along streams, near ponds and in wet woodland settings, and also makes a great addition to cottage gardens, perennial borders and rain gardens. Bees, butterflies and hummingbirds are attracted to its flowers and, best of all, it is deer-resistant!

