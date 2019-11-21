DB bar D Outfitters Inspires Love for the Outdoors

By Emma Castleberry

Kyle Vaughan, outfitter manager and guide at DB bar D Outfitters, has fond and early memories of fishing and hunting with his loved ones. “I cannot think of anything else I would rather be doing than sitting in a stand waiting for deer to walk through, or drifting flies anticipating a trout to take,” he says. After working in the banking industry around Atlanta for 13 years and guiding fly fishing trips for eight years, Vaughan moved to WNC to pursue his passion for guiding and start a career in the outdoor industry. In his role at DB bar D, Vaughan is able to participate in both the preparation of a trip as well as the client experience. “I am fortunate to be able to share my passion for the outdoors through my work,” he says. “Seeing a client make memories is the most rewarding part of my job.”

One of Vaughan’s most special memories is from a full-day fly fishing trip with a recently retired couple from Charleston, SC. “They had gone fishing on their own the day before without any luck,” he says. After lessons from Vaughan about casting, drifting and setting the hook, the pair started catching trout after trout after trout. “It would have been a record day for experienced fly fishers,” Vaughan says. The pair texted Vaughan later to tell him they used what they had learned during a solo trip and had great success. “It feels good to know that I was able to teach someone about a passion of mine and give them a foundation to build on while they enjoy their retirement, ultimately kindling their passion for fly fishing,” he says.

DB bar D offers upland hunting, big game hunting and trophy trout fly fishing trips around the southeast. Trips are flexible, with the option for private guided trips as well as annual fly fishing memberships that provide exclusive access to miles of trout stream outside of Pisgah National Forest. “We aim to provide world-class service that affords our clients the opportunity to show up to a pre-planned and prepared trip, with minimal effort or stress on them before arrival,” says Vaughan. “Our goal at DB bar D Outfitters is to work together with other businesses and outfitters for the greater good of the outdoors and conservation, rather than trying to out-compete others in the industry. We are committed to providing a memorable outdoor experience and preserving those experiences through various conservation efforts for future generations.”

DB bar D Outfitters is located at 3333 North Mills River Road, Suite B, in Mills River. For more information, visit DBbarD.com.