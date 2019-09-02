DB bar D Outfitters Upland Bird Hunting

A WNC native, Danny Massie brings a wealth of outdoor knowledge to his position as manager of upland bird hunting at DB bar D Outfitters in Mills River. “I love the excitement of seeing my trained bird dogs work in the field,” says Massie, who has spent years perfecting his methods of training dogs, winning him prizes in field trials.

DB bar D Outfitters opened in 2018, and provides a variety of outdoor activities including upland bird hunting on the North River Preserve. Massie loves continuing the legacy of a “Southern gentleman’s quail hunt.”

The company’s goal is to provide the highest level of service to clients who visit or reside in the area. In addition, DB bar D works hard every day to protect the land and water that provide needed wildlife habitats.

Massie boasts more than 20 years of experience as a professional bird-hunting guide. His realm of knowledge includes pheasant, quail and grouse. Massie owns Bee Ridge Quail Farm where he has raised quail for 11 years.

