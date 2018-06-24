Diamond Brand Gear Opens Pop Up Factory

Diamond Brand Gear (DBG), an Asheville-based manufacturer of craft outdoor gear, has opened a pop up factory downtown that will encourage customers to try out the machines and create something uniquely their own. The Diamond Brand Gear Pop Up Factory, located at 69 Broadway Street, will be open every Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the summer. Joining DBG in the space will be In Blue Handmade. The West Asheville maker of leather and canvas goods will also be creating and selling some of their goods.

“At Diamond Brand Gear, we are dedicated to elevating the region’s history of craft,” says CEO John Delaloye. “We are excited to share our love for the tradition of craft and making products right here in the Carolina mountains with the Asheville community and those visiting the region.”

DBG’s downtown factory will feature five sewing stations operated by professional craftspeople. Visitors will be able to observe the sewers at work and to purchase unique products available only at the downtown location.

Established in 1881, the company has built on its traditional methods for creating durable camping, hiking and travel gear through the years and today utilizes the latest in fabric technology and innovative design. Among its newest products is the Biltmore® Renaissance Collection, high-quality bags created in partnership with Biltmore and inspired by early twentieth-century trunks and travel bags.

To learn more, visit diamondbrandgear.com on the web or Facebook @diamondbrandgear. For more information about In Blue Handmade, visit inbluehandmade.com.