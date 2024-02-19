Spring Fishing Campout Planned in Mills River

By Allison Taylor

For those anxiously awaiting spring camping and fishing weather, the time to start planning is now. DB bar D Outfitters is collaborating with Brown Trout Fly Fishing to host a three-day/four-night campout on the beautiful DB bar D Outfitters-designated waters located in Mills River. This will be an excellent opportunity to fish for trophy trout, partake in lessons on different methods and techniques for fly fishing and, most importantly, have fun.

The campout will begin on a Thursday night and last through Monday morning, and will take place along the river banks in a designated camp space. Campers will spend their days focused on intense fishing over the four miles of private waters maintained by DB bar D Outfitters. If conditions allow, the group may move to fish in wild trout waters. “Evenings will be spent telling stories around the campfire and having cold beverages, while enjoying the wonderful food cooked by the hosts and guides,” says Ryan Waldrep, outfitter manager and guide for DB bar D.

This excursion is for the intermediate to advanced angler, and will be an opportunity to work with guides to learn more about becoming self-sufficient on the water. Gear can be provided upon request. Guests need to bring their own camping gear, such as tents, sleeping bags and pillows. All meals will be cooked onsite for a great immersive experience, and advance notice of dietary restrictions is required.

Contact Zack Davis (zack@browntroutflyfishing.com) or Ryan Waldrep (ryan.waldrep@dbbard.com) for information about dates, pricing, necessary gear or any other questions.

For more information about DB bar D Outfitters and to learn about other offerings, visit DBbarD.com.