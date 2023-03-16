The Observant Gardener: Early Spring in the Mountains

“These March winds, which make the woods roar and fill the world with life and bustle, appear to wake up the trees out of their winter sleep and excite the sap to flow.” — Henry David Thoreau, Journal of March 9, 1852

By Judith Canty Graves

I enjoy reading the Journals of Henry David Thoreau, who lived in Concord, Massachusetts, from 1817 to 1862. His many volumes contain various descriptions about life in that era, especially details of the natural world. One of my favorites is Early Spring in Massachusetts, which records Thoreau’s observations from late February through mid-April over a period of many years. His book inspired the title for this column.

I have always felt that early spring is its own special season. It is the time of transition between the end of winter and the warm weather of late spring that we all cherish. The bridge period is the month of March.

The mountains of Western North Carolina can experience harsh winter weather in March despite being in the South. Spring begins tentatively in late February with mild days and emerging flowers, but March often roars in like a lion with gusty winds, cloudy days, freezing temperatures and sometimes snow, especially in the higher elevations. It feels like winter will hang on forever, but just before the Equinox in mid-March the tide begins to turn and Nature moves forward into the new season with green grass everywhere and a steady warmth.

The warm February and March days allow plants to swell their buds and then open, leaving them vulnerable to the killing frosts that can often occur in March. This can be a nerve-wracking time for gardeners. New blooms, such as daffodils, are so fragile and delicate that my only defense is to pick as many of them as I can for floral arrangements before they perish in a freeze.

Early spring brings with it signs of change everywhere, even though they can be subtle. Tiny white snowdrop flowers appear with crocuses. Birds return and sing throughout the day. Buds on trees grow bigger. Occasionally a bee or a small moth appears in the garden. The biggest change is that the sun is higher in the sky and stronger. Each day is longer. Sitting outside on a mild March afternoon in the sun is a blissful experience after a long and dark winter.

Yet, we cannot assume it will be like that every day. March, and even April, demand that we be aware of sudden changes in weather. Such is the reality of early spring with its roller-coaster ride of fluctuating temperatures. Gardeners have to pay careful attention to the weather during these months to protect plants with row cover or bring plants inside in case of abrupt temperature changes.

Early spring is an unpredictable season with many weather changes, but it is also full of promise for what is to come. We always hope March will exit like a lamb into a warm and spring-like April!

Judith Canty Graves is an Asheville gardener with a background in photojournalism. Follow @TheObservantGardener on Instagram to see new garden photos daily.