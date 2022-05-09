Campaign at Art on 7th Will Benefit Youth

Hendersonville’s Art on 7th Fine Contemporary Art Gallery announces its May 2022 Altruism Campaign benefiting Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County (BGCHC). For the entire month, the gallery will offer ten percent discounts on select contemporary art and donate the discounted amount totals to BGCHC. Owner Julie Wilmot will also contribute 25 percent from the sale of her personal artwork during the campaign. In addition to proceeds from the discounted pieces, the gallery will conduct a raffle program throughout the month, offering donated artwork and services. Raffle tickets are $25 each, and 100 percent of raffle ticket sales will also go to BGCHC.

“When we moved to the area three and a half years ago it was our goal to become involved in philanthropic efforts supporting our community,” says Wilmot of herself and partner Phil Wilmot. “Having spent time learning about the nonprofits in our county, we came to the conclusion that Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County was an extremely valuable resource worthy of our support.”

Ten or more pieces of artwork including paintings, metal sculpture and blown glass, totaling approximately $38,000 in value, will be discounted during the campaign. Another four or five art pieces, including a woodturned vessel donated by Joel Hunnicutt, and an Art on 7th Art Curation Service consultation gift certificate will be offered as raffle items. The Wilmots hope to raise a minimum of $2,500 through the sale of raffle tickets during the month.

“Hendersonville is vibrant and beautiful, rich with residents and business owners who have big hearts,” says Julie Wilmot. “We want to do anything we can do in terms of making others aware that all financial gifts, whether small, medium or large, are of value.”

Proceeds from the Art on 7th Campaign will support afterschool and year-round programming that benefits hundreds of children each year, including research-based programs, positive role models, field trips, free snacks and meals.

Art on 7th is located at 330 7th Avenue East in Hendersonville. Spring and summer hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 12–4 p.m. To learn more, visit Arton7th.com, or contact Julie Wilmot at 828.595.9232 or info@Arton7th.com.