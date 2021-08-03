In Bloom: Tall Meadow Rue

By Suzanne Wodek

Commonly called Tall Meadow Rue, Thalictrum pubescens is a native perennial wildflower in the Ranunculaceae (Buttercup) family. It may be found growing naturally along stream banks and roadsides, on the edges of ponds and in forests, thickets, meadows and prairies.

Meadow rue grows three to seven feet tall and prefers a moist to slightly dry condition in partial to full sun. The height of a plant can vary considerably depending on the fertility of the soil and moisture conditions. This species appears to tolerate full sun and drought conditions better than most.

It is a dioecious plant, meaning male and female flowers are on separate plants. The underside of the leaf has glandular hairs which gives it a waxy appearance that will glisten when exposed to sunlight. The stem and leaves die back in the heat of late summer, but will grow new basal leaves in the fall.

Because the flowers are wind-pollinated, few insects visit the flowers. Occasionally, bees gather pollen from the anthers of the male flowers and various beetles eat the pollen. Because the foliage has a foul scent when crushed, it is not a preferred food source for mammalian herbivores.

Some Native American tribes used an infusion of the plant to treat nosebleeds and an infusion of the roots as a gallbladder medicine. Others reportedly used the leaves to flavor salmon.

