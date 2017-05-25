Kenilworth Studio Tour

Visitors will be welcomed into the home studios of Kenilworth neighborhood artists from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, for the annual Kenilworth Art Studio Tour. The tour will showcase the work of 19 artists on display at 14 locations throughout the historic neighborhood. A diverse selection of mediums will be featured, including paintings, ceramics, woodcraft, sculpture, blown glass, textiles and jewelry.

“When an artist opens their studio or home, they are welcoming the public to discuss their art, as well as to showcase and hopefully sell their newest body of work directly to the customer,” says Angela Maddix, a participating artist who is on the Kenilworth Artists Association steering committee. “Visiting studios to talk to the artist and to understand their process and technique is informative and eye opening.”

Michael Robinson, a landscape artist who will be participating in his fifth tour this year, says the event offers a unique way for patrons to discover new art. “The weekend tour is a much more intimate and participatory experience than walking through a gallery,” he says.

A brochure with a description of each artist and a map of studio locations will be available throughout the month at the Chamber of Commerce and in stores and inns across Asheville.

For more information or to download the tour brochure, visit kenilworthartists.org.