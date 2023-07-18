Shop Talk: Balsam Mountain Preserve

David Southworth was born and raised in Scottsdale, AZ. He grew up surrounded by hospitality, began investing in real estate at a young age and quickly recognized the significance of residential resort living. He went on to combine his business background and creativity to build luxury resorts, communities and private clubs in Scotland, the Bahamas, the Caribbean and throughout the US. In September of 2022, he acquired Balsam Mountain Preserve. “The best part about my work is getting to live in the places I build,” he says. “I also enjoy watching generations of families come together and thrive in these environments.”

Southworth believes the unique amenities and lifestyle offered at Balsam Mountain Preserve has made it what it is today—and he plans on building upon those previous successes.

To learn more about Balsam Mountain Preserve, visit BalsamMountainPreserve.com or call the real estate office at 828.631.1040.